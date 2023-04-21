The Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad partnership has been spectacular for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 and only an unfortunate dismissal could have broken their stand during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21. Conway played a perfect straight drive off Umran Malik's bowling and the bowler, on his follow-through, got down in time to get his fingertips to the ball, which then had a slight deflection and crashed into the stumps. Gaikwad was looking good but had to depart for a 30-ball 35 as Conway held his bat above his head in regret. MS Dhoni Magic Behind the Stumps! Watch Chennai Super Kings Captain Pull Off Lightning-Quick Stumping to Dismiss Mayank Agarwal During CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Run Out in Unfortunate Fashion

RUN-OUT! Only way this partnership could have been broken 😬 An unfortunate dismissal for Ruturaj Gaikwad who walks back for 35. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/0NT6FhLKg8#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/dki3CEsVoF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

