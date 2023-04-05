Dhruv Jurel has replaced Yuzvendra Chahal as the Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals in their match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. The leg-spinner was substituted at the end of the 16th over by Jurel. Chahal had a tough day at the office, conceding 50 runs off his four overs and taking one wicket. Jos Buttler Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Dhruv Jurel Replaces Yuzvendra Chahal as RR Impact Player

