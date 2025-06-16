A video has gone viral on social media where Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi picked up four wickets in consecutive deliveries, including a hat-trick during a local T20 league match. The leg-spinner bamboozled batters with his sharp bowling. Rathi grabbed the spotlight multiple times during his stint with LSG in the Indian Premier League 2025 season for his aggressive "notebook celebration" after dismissing batters, for which he had received a fine more than once. Nevertheless, he once again showed his skills with the ball during a local T20 league match where he bagged four wickets in four balls. Below is the viral video. Digvesh Rathi Reveals Reason Behind His ‘Notebook Celebration’ As He Responds to Fan’s Question Ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Digvesh Rathi Takes Four Wickets in Four Balls

Lucknow Super Giants Digvesh Rathi picks up 5 wickets in 5 balls 🌟 pic.twitter.com/dZ4QSsFuou — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) June 16, 2025

