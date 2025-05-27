Digvesh Rathi revealed the reason behind his 'notebook celebration' while answering a fan's question ahead of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match on May 27. The Lucknow Super Giants spinner has been impressive in IPL 2025 and has gained a lot of popularity for performing his signature celebration after taking a wicket, wherein he is seen making a gesture of writing a name, symbolising the name of the batter he dismissed. He has also fetched fines for the same celebration and a spat with Abhishek Sharma also saw him face a one-match suspension. The fan asked Digvesh Rathi how he started his celebration and the spinner responded that he carries a 'notebook' every tournament and 'writes' the names of the batters he dismisses. Digvesh Rathi Maintains Silence When Asked About Whether He Will Perform ‘Notebook Celebration’ If He Takes Virat Kohli’s Wicket in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Digvesh Rathi Speaks On His 'Notebook Celebration'

Challan kaatne ka anokha raaz 👀 pic.twitter.com/93eR0G78ST — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 26, 2025

