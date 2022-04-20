Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their winning streak as they defeated Lucknow Super giants by 18 runs in match 31 at the DY Patil Stadium. Faf du Plessis Showed sensational form and scored 96 off 64. Josh Hazelwood scalped four wickets and guided RCB to Victory. RCB's keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and called the clash 'Crackerjack' after his side managed to bag two points.

