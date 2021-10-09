India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik's last-ball heroics in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy is set to be immortalized as India's first sports NFT. NFTs is the abbreviated form of Non-Fundible Token and this artwork would be made available for auction on October 12. This animation would showcase that thrilling moment when Karthik cleared the boundary on the last ball, with the cricketer's voice-over himself providing an insight into his thoughts on facing that delivery and the celebration that followed afterwards.

See his tweet:

I couldn’t be more excited about the launch of India’s first sporting NFT! A collaboration between myself and Saurav Ghosal, it is an animation that immortalizes my thoughts during the last-ball six in the 2018 India-Bangladesh match. Only on https://t.co/I2HY0EL9Hy, Oct 12-22. pic.twitter.com/ZL21SvsmYM — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 9, 2021

