Disney+ Hotstar services were down earlier in the day and it was highlighted after users faced problem while watching India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 live streaming online. The website and mobile app was down for a considerable time. One of the Twitter users cited domain expiration was possible reason behind the outage. As per the screenshot shared by the Twitter user, Hotstar's domain was updated of February 17, 2023. Disney+ Hotstar Down! Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After OTT Suffers Outage During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming.

Hotstar Domain Expired

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago 😂 Someone is gonna get 🔥 for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/keGy4UlIEb — Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) February 17, 2023

Forgot to Renew

Just read a reason why Hotstar has been down. Can't stop laughing right now. Domain expired and someone forgot to renew it. Woah... if that's true, this year's Diwali bonuses are already out of the window. 🤦🏾 — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)