Disney+ Hotstar suffered an outage during the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 day 1 live streaming. Fans took to Twitter to complain about the services being down. However, some of the users turned the moment into a fun-filled interaction as they posted memes and jokes related to Disney+ Hotstar suffering an outage. The memes related to Hotstar down went viral in no time and #hotstar was one of the trending topics on Twitter. How to Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming Online Other Than on Disney+ Hotstar? Get Free Live Stream Viewing Options of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 on JioTV Mobile App.

Famous Munna Bhai Meme Feat Hotstar

Chetan Sharma Twist!

Shit!

Sorry to Tell You, It is Down!

People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like#hotstar pic.twitter.com/To0UThTSR4 — Priyesh Kumar💙 (@Priyeshkumar45) February 17, 2023

All is Not Well

Down!

Me and my friends after Uninstalling and reinstalling Disney hotstar app, restarting wifi router & mobile data to watch India v/s Australia only to realise later it's server is down! #hotstar #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tKdwVMrs2Q — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) February 17, 2023

