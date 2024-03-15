The latest advertisement has been released by Dream11 and it features multiple cricketers and Bollywood actors. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and many more cricketers can be seen talking about rivalries ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Players can be seen teasing each other ahead of the IPL 2024 season in the advertisement. This is because everyone plays for different franchises even if they play together for the same international team. In the fun advertisement, they have mainly emphasized the rivalry part. ‘Homecomings That Hit Hard’, KKR Welcomes ‘Mentor’ Gautam Gambhir Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Advertisement Here'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)