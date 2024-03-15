The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a video as they welcomed back Gautam Gambhir as their mentor for the IPL 2024 season. Gautam Gambhir said, "We can make the people of Kolkata really proud, Ami KKR," and signed off the video. Gambhir was the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 season. Now he has returned to the franchise where he has won a couple of trophies as a player and will now be looking to do the same as a mentor for IPL 2024. ‘This Is My Air, These Are My People…’ Gautam Gambhir Reacts After Joining KKR Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Post).

Watch Video Here

Homecomings that hit hard 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAj4svW— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)