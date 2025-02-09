India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was spotted getting frustrated at KL Rahul's DRS blunder, which gave a lifeline to England national cricket team ace batter Joe Root during the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. The incident happened during the 25th over of Axar Patel. The left-arm spinner bowled a full-length delivery on the middle and off stump. Joe Root went for the slog sweep and got beaten as the ball hit his pad. India appealed, but the umpire turned down the chance. Rohit wanted the review, but Rahul looked hesitant, and the Men in Blue didn't take a review. When replays played out, it was shown that the ball was hitting the stumps and Root would have been out. This left Rohit getting frustrated over Rahul. The slip allowed Root to score 69 runs as England made 304 runs in 50 overs. Crowd at Barabati Stadium Goes Berserk After India Captain Rohit Sharma Names Virat Kohli in Playing XI During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Joe Root Survives!

