West Zone would lock horns with Central Zone in the semifinal of Duleep Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, July 5. The match is set to be played at the Alur KSCA Cricket Ground in Bengaluru and it starts at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). West Zone would have a number of players wanting to make a statement, the likes of which include Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav, among others. Unfortunately, neither the live telecast nor live streaming of the match would be available for fans. This is because of the fact that the BCCI media rights are yet to be sold. But fans can catch live updates of the match on the BCCI Domestic Twitter handle. 'Prepping Up For Tomorrow' Cheteshwar Pujara Prepares for West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Semi Final.

West Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast, Streaming Available?

Sad news for Indian cricket fans. No live telecast or streaming of Duleep Trophy 2023 as there is no broadcasting partner for BCCI for home games with rights not been sold yet. pic.twitter.com/oduYVmtAKa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2023

