North Zone and South Zone will be competing against each other in the Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal on Wednesday, July 5. Karnataka's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this match, whose scheduled start time is 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, neither the live telecast nor live streaming of this game is available as the media rights of BCCI have not been sold yet. But fans can keep a tab on the live updates of this match on BCCI Domestic's Twitter handle. 'Prepping Up For Tomorrow' Cheteshwar Pujara Prepares for West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Semi Final.

North Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming, Telecast Available?

Sad news for Indian cricket fans. No live telecast or streaming of Duleep Trophy 2023 as there is no broadcasting partner for BCCI for home games with rights not been sold yet. pic.twitter.com/oduYVmtAKa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2023

