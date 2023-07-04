Central Zone have made it to the semifinal of the Duleep Trophy 2023 after beating East Zone convincingly. They are now all set ot face West Zone in the semifinal/ Ahead of that during the slip catching session, Rinku Singh grabs an absolute one handed stunner. Dhruv Jurel, who was just standing behind, watching the practice, gave a reaction which was genuine impressive.

Rinku Singh Grabs One Handed Stunner

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)