Shikhar Dhawan has started his preparations for IPL 2024. The Punjab Kings captain took to social media to share this update with fans. In the post, he shared a picture of having a hit with the bat. "Early morning grind begins for IPL," he wrote, while sharing the picture. Dhawan has been one of the Indian Premier League's most prolific scorers with 6617 runs in 217 matches. He is second on the list of the most runs in IPL history, only behind Virat Kohli. He will look to lead Punjab Kings to their maiden IPL title in 2024. CSK Captain MS Dhoni Begins Preparations for IPL 2024 (See Pics).

Shikhar Dhawan Starts Training for IPL 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

