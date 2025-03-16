Chennai Smashers are crowned champions of the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) T10 2025 after they thrashed Abhishek Malhan's Bangalore Bashers by 10 wickets in the one-sided grand finale on Saturday, March 16. Batting first, Bangalore Bashers were blown away by Chennai Smashers' bowling attack. Captain Mahesh Keshwala and Shubhman Matta bagged three wickets each, which derailed Bangalore's batting line-up. For Bashers, wicketkeeper-batter Ketan Patel played a gritty knock of 24 runs, which guided them to reach 83 runs. While chasing 84, Gulshan Nain hammered a match-winning unbeaten half-century. The opener played a blistering knock of 53 runs off 21 deliveries, including 10 boundaries that helped Chennai win the one-sided affair by 10 wickets and lift the prestigious title. The Chennai Smashers captain Mahesh Keshwala was adjudged Player of the Match for his impressive outing with the ball. ECL T10 2024 Final: Elvish Yadav’s Haryanvi Hunters Win 2024 Entertainers Cricket League, Defeat Anurag Dwivedi’s Lucknow Lions by 8 Wickets.

Chennai Smashers Win Entertainers Cricket League 2025 Edition

Mahesh Keshwala Adjudged Player of the Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)