In Eliminator 1 of the second season of the ongoing Entertainers Cricket League 2025, Kolkata Superstars and Bangalore Bashers will lock horns on March 15. The Kolkata Superstars vs Bangalore Bashers ECL T10 match will be played at Indira Gandhi Indoor Cricket Stadium in Delhi and begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the ECL T10 2025 season. Fans can find the Kolkata Superstars and Bangalore Bashers viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV Channels. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Superstars and Bangalore Basherss ECL T10 2025 live streaming viewing options will be available on WAVES App, SonyLIV, ECL YouTube Channel, and JioTV. IML 2025: West Indies Masters Beat Sri Lanka Masters by Six Runs, To Meet India Masters in Final.

Kolkata Superstars vs Bangalore Bashers Live

The Entertainers Cricket League is now reaching screens across the globe 📺 Get ready for non-stop entertainment! 😍#Cricket #ECLT10 #TheChaseIsOn #Broadcast pic.twitter.com/W91if0zVyk — Entertainers Cricket League (@eclt10league) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)