Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered an agonizing defeat against Gujarat Titans in their final group stage game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. As a result, RCB have been knocked out of the IPL 2023. RCB fans will have to wait for at least one more season to see their team lift the IPL 2023 trophy. They are surely disappointed. On the hand, a meme fest on Twitter has started regarding RCB's famous slogan 'Ee Sala Cup Namde'. Here are a few reactions. RCB Players Do Lap of Honour at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Acknowledge Fans for Their Support Despite Getting Knocked Out of IPL 2023; Video Goes Viral.
Not Practical
RCB: Ee Sala Cup Namde
IPL Cup: pic.twitter.com/PIKoALLtyz
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 21, 2023
RCB Every Season
RCB every season 😭😭🤣#eesalacupnamde #RCBvsGT #RCB #ViratKohli #ShubmanGill #naveenulhaq #ViratKohli #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/ItgLEXPBqh
— Jason VS (@_Jason_vs) May 21, 2023
Agony of RCB Fans
RCB fans writing “Ee sala cup namde” every year on social media pic.twitter.com/V3mTdLwCSN
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 21, 2023
Ban This Line
Ban the line 'ee sala cup namde'
— Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) May 21, 2023
WWE Version
WWF RCB MEME#rcb #rcbmemes #ipl2023 #wwf #wwe #csk #mumbaiindians #undertaker #therock #dwaynejohnson #kurtangle #eesalacupnamde #eesalacupnahi #ipl #cricket #wrassling pic.twitter.com/tezwZsjx6R
— Roy Strummer (@roystrummer) May 13, 2023
