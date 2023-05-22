Royal Challengers Bangalore's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season has come to an end. RCB suffered an agonizing loss against Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and got knocked out from the IPL 2023. After their loss, RCB players acknowledged their fans for their immense support by taking a lap of honour at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A video of RCB players taking a lap of honour at their home ground has now started to surface on the internet. Sachin Tendulkar Praises Three Centurions Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cameron Green After Their Respective Hundreds in IPL 2023.

RCB Players Do Lap of Honour at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB doing a lap of honor after the game. Good to see them acknowledge the support of some extremely passionate fans. Really felt for RCB fans who there inside the stadium. They kept believing till it was 25 off 13, but Gill's six to Siraj, just sealed the game completely. pic.twitter.com/tfaiI8JFi7 — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 21, 2023

