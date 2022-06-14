The fourth day of the second Test between England and New Zealand saw some intense cricketing action as the Kiwis gained a 238-run advantage with play entering the fifth day. Trent Boult's 10th Test five-wicket haul had ended England's innings at 539 and New Zealand in response, finished the day at 224/7 with Daryl Mitchell (32*) and Matt Henry (8*). All eyes would now be on the final day with all three results possible. James Anderson also completed 650 Test wickets on the day.

