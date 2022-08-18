Kagiso Rabada claimed five wickets as South Africa bundled out England for just 165 runs in the first innings of the first Test on Day 2 at Lord's Cricket Ground. Earlier, the hosts finished the Day 1 on 116/6 as the umpires were forced to call it a day due to heavy rainfall. Ollie Pope is the highest scorer for the English side with a knock of 73 runs.

Check ENG vs SA 1st Innings Result:

A superb bowling display from South Africa to knock England over for 165 👊#WTC23 | #ENGvSA | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/AQtMbxfoeI pic.twitter.com/lKxHB1ilyA — ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2022

