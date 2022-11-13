England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 final to lift the title. Sam Curran and Ben Stokes starred in the game as Curran helped them restrict Pakistan to a low total and stokes, as always played a crucial role in chasing it down. After England became the first team to hold the title of 50 over world cup and T20 world cup together, fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on this amazing achievement.

'Party time for Barmy Army'

CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/vF1emwqSq1 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 13, 2022

'Power of batting depth'

Congratulations England. They were the deserving winners in the Final & across the tournament. They were slow to get going with the bat but their depth & power with the bat tamed what were challenging batting conditions throughout the comp. #T20WorldCupFinal — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 13, 2022

'Funny One'

Indian fans to Indian cricket team! “Dol chita mat kar, World Cup winner se haara hai tu!” England win #EngvsPak #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iKmpvnM0k7 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) November 13, 2022

'Ben Stokes legend '

Ben Stokes You Legend 🙌 Congratulations England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2019 World Cup Winners & Now T20 Champions #BenStokes #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3JaHvaNNJ4 — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) November 13, 2022

'Deserving Winner'

Well deserved Winner!!!!! Congratulations to World champion England, excellent played Pakistan #WorldCup2022 #EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/0BA8ACv3Lf — John Burke (@SirJohnBurke) November 13, 2022

'Wishes from a football legend'

How bloody good are England at cricket. Well done lads. World Champions👏🏻 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) November 13, 2022

