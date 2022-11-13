England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 final to lift the title. Sam Curran and Ben Stokes starred in the game as Curran helped them restrict Pakistan to a low total and stokes, as always played a crucial role in chasing it down. After England became the first team to hold the title of 50 over world cup and T20 world cup together, fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on this amazing achievement.

