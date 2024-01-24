England have named their playing XI for the first Test against India and it seems a pretty interesting selection. The visitors have opted to pick three frontline spinners in their playing XI--Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach and Tom Hartley while also having Joe Root as an additional spin bowling option. Mark Wood is the only fast bowler picked in the playing XI. Also, Ben Foakes has been picked as the designated wicketkeeper-batter. Uncapped England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 As He Flies Back to UK To Resolve Visa Issues.

England's Playing XI for 1st Test vs India:

We've named our XI for the first Test in Hyderabad! 🏏 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2024

