Evin Lewis scripted a record, becoming the first player to hit 200 sixes in the Caribbean Premier League during the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 22. The explosive left-handed batter sent the ball flying over the fine leg with a fine pull shot off the bowling of Ethan Bosch in the second over of the first innings. With that, he went past the 200 sixes-mark in the CPL, with the next best six-hitter in the competition being Kieron Pollard, who has 197 sixes to his name. Unfortunately, Evin Lewis could not make much of an impact with the bat in hand as he was dismissed for nine runs off as many balls, but his team, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, emerged victorious by 12 runs. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth.

