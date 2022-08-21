Faf du Plessis will once again be seen in action in the yellow jersey as he was among the five new signings, announced by Johannesburg Super Kings for Cricket South Africa's inaugural T20 league, on Sunday, August 21. Du Plessis, who has made a name for himself having plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings for many years in the IPL, will once again year the 'Super Kings' jersey. Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Maheesh Theekshana and Gerald Coetzee are the other signings for Johannesburg Super Kings.

See Johannesburg Super Kings team:

Faf Du Plessis - 🇿🇦 Moeen Ali - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Maheesh Theekshana - 🇱🇰 Romario Shepherd - 🇬🇾 Gerald Coetzee - 🇿🇦#WhistlesForJoburg — JSK SAT20 (@JSKSAT20) August 21, 2022

