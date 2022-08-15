Faf Du Plessis is all set to be named the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) franchise team Johannesburg Super Kings in the upcoming Cricket South Africa T20 League, according to ESPN Cricinfo. Stephen Fleming would be the coach of the team. The Franchise T20 League is slated to start from January, 2023.

Check the Tweet:

Faf Du Plessis will be the captain and Stephen Fleming will be the coach of CSK franchise in CSA T20 league. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)