The Pakistan national cricket team suffered a blow early with Fakhar Zaman walking off the field with an injury during the PAK vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 19. This happened in the first over of the PAK vs NZ match when Will Young drove the ball through extra cover. Fakhar Zaman came up with the chase and managed to stop the ball from going to the fence but not before injuring himself. The star batter was seen walking off the field and sitting near the advertising board with Kamran Ghulam replacing him. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, provided an update on Fakhar Zaman's injury and stated that the player was being assessed for a muscular sprain.

Watch Fakhar Zaman's Injury Here:

PCB Provides Fakhar Zaman's Injury Update

"Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course," PCB said in a statement pic.twitter.com/8gV6pjoLO2 — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

