KL Rahul hit the winning runs for India as they qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. After Virat Kohli led the charge, Rahul provided the finishing touches to men in blue's 4-wicket win over Australia. After Rahul hit the finishing six and was celebrating with non-striker Ravindra Jadeja, a fan breached stadium to enter the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and hugged him. KL Rahul Becomes Third Fastest Indian to Score 3000 Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Fan Breaches Security to Enter Dubai International Cricket Ground and Hugs KL Rahul

Look how the fan came and hugged KL Rahul when he finished off in style with a 6. He's an emotion for all of us 🥹❤‍🩹pic.twitter.com/BGL9PCojgm — Atharv Shukla (@Atharb_) March 4, 2025

