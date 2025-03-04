KL Rahul has been doing a thankless job in the Team India middle order for years now. He is an all-round batter who is there to provide balance in the team and offer stability during crisis. During the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, he stays at one end and at the same time reached the milestone of 3000 runs in ODIs. He becomes the third fastest Indian to scalp the feat after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Hit 1000 or More Runs in ICC Knockout Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

KL Rahul Becomes Third Fastest Indian to Score 3000 Runs in ODIs

3000 runs in ODI with an average of over 47. KANNUR LOKESH RAHUL🙏🙏🙏. One of the most Underrated and underutilised Indian batsman of all time. Hope he gets what he deserves in the coming months🫂♥️#KLRahul #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0A9xozKTwd — Loudemon (@enjaaypandagow) March 4, 2025

