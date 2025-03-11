A fan gifted a Lord Ram idol to the India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir after India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win. India had a dominant campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025, winning the tournament undefeated and it was a first major ICC title for Gautam Gambhir as head coach since taking over from Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup last year. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a fan was seen presenting Gautam Gambhir with a Lord Ram idol and the India national cricket team head coach had a look at it before handing it over to a person behind him. ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai…’ Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Remark During Post-Match Press Conference Leaves Everyone in Splits After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph (Watch Video).

Fan Gifts Lord Ram Idol to Gautam Gambhir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)