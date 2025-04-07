A fan recreated the post-match scenes in IPL 2025 but with some hilarious mimicries! The fan, Vikanshu Tomar, is a content creator and he has nailed the impressions of MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka. In a viral Instagram video, he recreated how MS Dhoni would share tips with youngsters after an IPL match and also what Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant's conversation would look like, especially after Lucknow Super Giants lose a match in IPL 2025. His mimicry also included Rinku Singh asking for a bat from Virat Kohli and the RCB star talking to his family members on a video call. He also imitated what a conversation between Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav would look like with the former copying the 'Supla shot'. Spectators Fight at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match, Video Surfaces.

Fan Recreates IPL 2025 Post-Match Scenes But With Hilarious Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikanshu Tomar (@vikanshuh)

