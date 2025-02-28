Three matches in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 got washed out due to rain. All the three matches were in Pakistan, two in Rawalpindi and one in Lahore. While the matches at Rawalpindi saw persistent rain, the match between Afghanistan and Australia at Lahore had the rain stop after a while. But the wet patches on the outfield were too large for the groundstaff to dry. There were no underground drainage system or modern facilities to dry the outfield as well. Fans took to social media as they criticised the preparation of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the ICC Champions Trophy and shared their thoughts. Groundstaff Squeeze Out Water From Sponges As They Try to Dry Gaddafi Stadium Outfield During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Pathetic Drainage System

Such a pathetic drainage system. Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament and their premium ground couldn't handle 30 mins rainfall. How is it acceptable? Disgusting.#AUSvsAFG — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) February 28, 2025

Really Funny

really funny the drainage system in Lahore using manual sponges to dry the outfield FFS — ABHIJIT NAIR 🏏🇦🇺 (@Rahul_bill) February 28, 2025

'L Hi Hoga'

ab inn buddhe uncles ko ground staff mein rakhenge toh drainage system L hi hoga pic.twitter.com/rRsXJeKHc7 — yang goi (@GongR1ght) February 28, 2025

'Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai'

Yeh kya ho raha hai world class drainage system wale stadium mein @_FaridKhan ? pic.twitter.com/w4kCer7KoP — Siddharth Chhaya - સિદ્ધાર્થ છાયા 🇮🇳 (@siddtalks) February 28, 2025

Pathetic

Mohsin Naqvi focused more on organizing useless opening ceremony but look at the drainage system of biggest stadium in Pakistan, quite pathetic. https://t.co/50xInIpio4 — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) February 28, 2025

Drainage System Behaving Like the Team

