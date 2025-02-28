The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is getting hosted across Pakistan and UAE and three matches so far has been washed out due to rain. All three games were supposed to take place in Pakistan. Two were in Rawalpindi and one was in Lahore. The Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Lahore saw the rain stop after a phase of heavy burst but the outfield had so many wet patches that the groundstaff were spotted trying to dry with sponges as the super soppers were not enough and the ground didn't have underground drainage facilities. Afghanistan Qualification Scenario for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Can Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co Enter Semis After AFG vs AUS Match Ends in No Result?

Groundstaff Squeeze Out Water From Sponges

This is the ICC Champions Trophy, often called the "Mini World Cup." But Pakistan has turned it into a comedy show—just look at the outfield and the way water has been soaked. pic.twitter.com/z6NwlfoGyF — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) February 28, 2025

