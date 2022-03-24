Harsha Bhogle left his recent interview abruptly. It is still not clear as to why the renowned commentator had to leave the interview. After the incident, fans were worried about him and expressed concern about his well-being on social media.

Praying

Prayers for Harsha Bhogle's safety and well being. 🙏 — ayaan. (@AyanMusk) March 24, 2022

Scary Visuals

The visuals of Harsha bhogle in Instagram live are scary, Hope he is safe @bhogleharsha — Mustafa (@MustafaSays_) March 24, 2022

Scary

I was watching the live wherein Kunal was talking to Harsha Bhogle. That video was scary. Don't think it's a prank!!! Kunal was genuinely concerned... I saw the entire live till it ended. Hope all is well — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 24, 2022

Hope He Is Fine

I really hope harsha bhogle is okayyy , praying for him — . (@KohliisGoat) March 24, 2022

