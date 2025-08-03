England great Joe Root dedicated his 39th Test century to the Late Graham Thorpe during Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on August 3. The 34-year-old wears a ‘GT’ headband during the celebration of his hundred. Notably, this was the 13th century for Joe Root in Test cricket against the Indian cricket team. It was also England's great's 16th hundred against the Asian Giants in international cricket, the joint-most alongside Steven Smith. The 24th Test century for Joe Root in England is the most for anyone in home Tests, surpassing 23 centuries each by legendary cricketers Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene. England National Cricket Team Players Wear White Headbands to Pay Tribute to Graham Thorpe on His Birth Anniversary During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 2 (See Pic).

Joe Root Dedicates His 39th Test Century to Late Graham Thorpe

The headband straight on ❤️ "England's present No. 4 will never forget England's previous No. 4, that meant so much to him." 🤝 @IGcom pic.twitter.com/MnPzz4vQmQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)