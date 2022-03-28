Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson is the first bowler to clock 150kmph in Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). The New Zealand import in Gujarat line-up achieved the feat during the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

By the way, Lockie bhai has hit 1⃣5⃣0⃣ KMPH already. Or... as some of us would say, he's bowling 𝙛𝙖𝙖𝙨𝙪𝙢-𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙩 ⚡️⚡️⚡️#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #GTvLSG #TATAIPL — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022

Pace!

