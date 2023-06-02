Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and other Indian cricket team players engaged in an intense fielding session as they continued preparing for the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. Fielding coach T Dilip was seen breaking up the squad into two groups, after which the players started their fielding session. The likes of Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shardul Thakur, among others, were seen working on their catching skills ahead of the crucial clash. New Team India Jersey Launched, Check Close Look of Indian Cricket Team’s New Kit.

Watch India's Intense Fielding Session Ahead of WTC 2023 Final

Energy levels high 💪🏻 Upping the intensity with each session ahead of #WTC23 🙌#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/q6IAORAkIz — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2023

