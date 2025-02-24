Virat Kohli’s mammoth knock led India national cricket team to a six wicket win over the Pakistan national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While the world is praising right-handed batter’s performance, the star received an unique comparison from the FIFA. FIFA World Cup shared a post capturing ‘mood in India’ and also lauds ‘Kings’ Virat Kohli alongside Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo using the ‘celebrations’ of both star athletes. Interestingly, Ronaldo is Virat Kohli's favourite footballer. Check out the post below. Delhi Police Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team After Virat Kohli Leads India to Dominating Victory in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘Hope Those Were Just TVs Breaking’ (See Post).

FIFA World Cup Praises Two 'Kings'

View this post on Instagram

'Mood in India'

View this post on Instagram

