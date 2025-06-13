During his Major League Cricket record-breaking knock, Finn Allen managed to etch his name in the world record books as well, breaking the record for most sixes in a single T20 innings, set by Chris Gayle and Estonia's Sahil Chauhan. Galye and Chauhan hit 18 sixes in their respective knocks for Dhaka Dynamites and Estonia, respectively, which Allen broke past, slamming 19 in his 151-run innings during the San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match. Finn Allen Smashes Fastest Century in Major League Cricket History, Achieves Feat During San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match.

Finn Allen Breaks Sahil Chauhan's Record

50 in 20 balls 100 in 34 balls 150 in 49 balls A WORLD RECORD 19 sixes in his innings of 151 off just 51 balls - Take a bow FINN ALLEN what a knock!!!!#MLC2025pic.twitter.com/WSpRCN3b9u — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) June 13, 2025

