Finn Allen created Major League Cricket history in the tournament opener of the third edition, smashing the fastest-ever century in the competition, surpassing Nicholas Pooran's 40-ball 100 during his ton in the ongoing San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match. Playing for San Francisco Unicorns, Allen notched up his hundred in merely 34 balls, which included three fours and 13 sixes, which was also the New Zealand batter's second in the competition, and third in T20 cricket. Major League Cricket 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About MLC Season Three.

Finn Allen Creates MLC History

THE FASTEST CENTURY IN MLC HISTORY 🤯 Finn Allen, you are something else 🙌#GoCorns pic.twitter.com/kA8Fw5qJiw — San Francisco Unicorns (@SFOUnicorns) June 13, 2025

Finn Allen Goes Berserk

Finn Allen's out here breaking records 💯 He smashed the fastest century in MLC history for the @SFOUnicorns! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SVyQ9n99Rf — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 13, 2025

