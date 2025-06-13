Defending champions Washington Freedom are set to lock horns with San Francisco Unicorns in a rematch of last year's final, in the first game of MLC 2025 (Major League Cricket) on Friday, June 13. The San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom match is set to be played at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 and fans can watch the San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans might also be on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch MLC 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Major League Cricket 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About MLC Season Three.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

Right where we left off in 2024 ⚔️ Same rivals, new fire 🔥#FreedomExpress #MLC2025 pic.twitter.com/nT9T8sV26y — Washington Freedom (@WSHFreedom) June 12, 2025

