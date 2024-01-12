New Zealand opening batsman Finn Allen hit Shaheen Afridi for 24 runs in the third over of the match. New Zealand lost a wicket on the first ball as Devon Convoy was sent back to the dressing room on a golden duck by Shaheen Afridi. Allen then absolutely rammed away Shaheen's bowling in the third over. Allen Finn went on to hit three fours and two sixes in the over to make it 24 runs in an over. Mitchell Santner Tests COVID Positive, Ruled Out of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024.

6 4 4 4 6 .



Finn Allen with a big third over in Auckland. Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ 📺 or @SENZ_Radio 📻 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/zy0e6BQNfN #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/uhdsmgIf01— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2024

