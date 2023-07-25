The BCCI announced the fixtures for the International home season 2023-24. With this, the senior Indian men’s cricket team is scheduled to play a total of 16 international matches that includes five Tests, three ODIs and eight T20Is.

BCCI Announces Schedule for International Home Season

NEWS - BCCI announces fixtures for International Home Season 2023-24. The Senior Men's team is scheduled to play a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is. More details here - https://t.co/Uskp0H4ZZR #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7ZUOwcM4fI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)