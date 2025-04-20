Florence Tanguy created history for Jersey Women when the bowler became the first-ever woman's cricketer to claim a T20I hat-trick for her national team, a feat the 18-year-old achieved during the IOM-W vs JEY-W Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 Match. Tanguy claimed wickets of Isle Of Man Women's batters Sam Hassall, Danielle Murphy, and Catherine Perry to clinch a hat-trick, which is also her first in T20I, to finish with figures of 3/23. Since 2019, Florence has played 20 T20Is and claimed 27 wickets. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Florence Tanguy Claims Her First T20I Hat-Trick

🔴 WOMENS CRICKET 🔴 Congratulations to Flo Tanguy who took her first hat trick today in the game against Isle of Man👏 After an impressive second spell of tight bowling, ends with figures of 4-1-23-3!@dfds_ukire | #backingred🇯🇪 pic.twitter.com/wzbgJFYNFR — Jersey Cricket (@cricketinjersey) April 19, 2025

