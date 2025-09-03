Brazil Women, Jersey Women and Isle of Men Women are currently engaged in the Women's ICC T20 Tri-Series 2025. The Brazil Women's National Cricket Team will face the Jersey Women's National Cricket Team in the sixth match of the Tri-Series 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. The Brazil Women vs Jersey Women Tri-Series 2025 match is set to be played at the New Farnley Cricket Club, Leeds, and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India would not be able to watch Brazil Women vs Jersey Women live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Although they can watch the online live streaming viewing option of the Brazil Women vs Jersey Women on the New Farnley Cricket Club official YouTube channel. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team To Get Record USD 4.48 Million, Higher Prize Money Than Men’s 2023 WC Winners.

Brazil Women’s National Cricket Team vs Jersey Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details

