The Jersey women's national cricket team will face the Brazil women's national cricket team in the seventh match of the Women's ICC T20 Tri-Series 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The Women's ICC T20 Tri-Series 2025 Jersey and Brazil will be held at the New Farnley Cricket Club in Leeds and will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India would not be able to watch Brazil Women vs Jersey Women live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the online live streaming viewing option of the Brazil Women vs Jersey Women on the New Farnley Cricket Club official YouTube channel. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team To Get Record USD 4.48 Million, Higher Prize Money Than Men’s 2023 WC Winners.

