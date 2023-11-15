Football Legend David Beckham was seen congratulating Virat Kohli for his record 50th century in ODI cricket during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final game. David Beckham came down to the ground during the time of innings break when Kohli was giving out an interview. Virat Kohli is now the batsman with the most centuries in ODI cricket as he broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar who previously had 49 centuries. ICC World Cup 2023: JR NTR, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and Other Celebs Congratulate Virat Kohli on Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's ODI Centuries Record in India vs New Zealand Match!

Football Legend David Beckham Congratulates Virat Kohli Have a look

The special hugs from Sachin, Viru, Viv and Bechkam to Virat Kohli.pic.twitter.com/IjTmdFEpLr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

David Beckham congratulated Virat Kohli for his 50th century. pic.twitter.com/8HHlvFHUPl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

