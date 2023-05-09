Imran Khan, one of Pakistan cricket's most famous faces and the former Prime Minister of the country, was arrested on Tuesday, May 9. Khan made history when he led Pakistan to their first and only ODI World Cup title in 1992. He switched to politics and became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. However, his reign was shortlived as he was ousted from his office last year through a no-confidence motion vote in parliament. The paramilitary force arrested Khan in a corruption case. After his arrest, fans shared their thoughts on social media. Moment When Imran Khan Was Arrested: Videos of Former Pakistan PM's Arrest From Outside Islamabad High Court Surface Online.

'Our World Cup Winner'

Pakistan's First Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Arrested

Former cricket world cup winning captain #ImranKhan has been arrested. He won #Pakistan its first world cup in 1992#America #india — Nauman Iqbal (@theimaginist578) May 9, 2023

Most Popular Leader

Wc Winning Cricket Captain Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and The Most popular leader of Pakistan Is Arrested#ImranKhan — Mushaf Basra (@MushafBasra95) May 9, 2023

'Cricket Champion Tortured'

Rangers have tortured Imran Khan inside court premises and other PTI Leaders as well........ Rangers have tortured Imran Khan Rangers have tortured Imran Khan Imran Khan ex PM Chairman PTI Founder of SKMCH Cricket Champion has been tortured — Junaid (@M_Junaidd) May 9, 2023

'Legend in Cricket'

Imran Khan, a name of pride A legend in cricket, a leader worldwide With his charisma, he won hearts And led Pakistan to glory in many parts#BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/vLgJlLXZcE — RIDA FATIMA (@RidaDahar1) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)