The Rohit Sharma-led India took their revenge for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final loss after defeating the Australia national cricket team in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash in Dubai. The Men in Blue crushed the Steve Smith-led Australia by four wickets and reached the grand finale of the eight-nation tournament. It is to be noted that Gaddafi Stadium was scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, but after India reached the summit clash, the championship match will shift to Dubai. This is because Team India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons, and the ICC decided to go with the hybrid model with India matches being held in Dubai. After the Rohit Sharma-led side reached the summit clash, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Here are some of the viral memes. 'Revenge Complete!' Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Lol!

Pakistan to host semi final an ICC event & final to After 30 long be played Years in Dubai #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/DQyqSzu855 — U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) March 4, 2025

Gaddafi Stadium Knocked Out of Champions Trophy

Gaddafi stadium knocked out of the Champions Trophy. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 4, 2025

Hilarious

Pakistani Renovated Gaddafi stadium for Champian Trophy Final. But it will Held in Dubai. ICC to Pakistani ~😭😭#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/Oy17dvtXdi — Socialist Insider. (@Socialist_14) March 4, 2025

No Final in Pakistan!

It's Official

India Rocks and Pakistan Shock

Gaddafi stadium knocked out of the Champions Trophy.😂😂 India rocks and Pakistan is in shock.#ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvAUS #PKMKBForever — Ronak Hadpawat (@ronakronny711) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)