The India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen saying to his players, "Umpires se tou mille" (meet the umpires at least) after the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. After the end of the game, which Team India won by six wickets, the players crossed the boundary line to reach the dressing room. Gautam Gambhir, who was standing outside the boundary ropes of the Dubai International Stadium, urged his players to meet the match umpires. In a cricket match, players of a side shake hands with the rival team and the match officials at the start and end. But the Indian cricket team players had maintained their 'no handshake' policy with Pakistani players, which the Men in Blue started during the group stage encounter with group shirts. So, Gautam Gambhir was saying his side to meet the umpires, as the 'no handshake' policy is against Pakistani players only. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Danish Kaneria Slams Pakistan After Loss to India, Says ‘Sahibzada Farhan Signalled AK-47 but Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Launched BrahMos To Dismantle Pakistan’.

’Umpires Se Tou Mille’: Gautam Gambhir After IND vs PAK Game:

Umpire se toh mil le 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w0FfGoMS3M — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 22, 2025

